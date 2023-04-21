Connecticut attorney general to Hyundai and Kia: Recall your vehicles

The state attorneys general in Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts want the federal government to recall vehicles made by Hyundai and Kia because they're too easy to steal.

In a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, attorneys general from 17 states and the District of Columbia said Hyundai and Kia vehicles manufacured between 2011 and 2022 are unsafe due to a lack of anti-theft technology.

"Thefts of these Hyundai and Kia vehicles have led to at least eight deaths, numerous injuries and property damage, and they have diverted significant police and emergency services resources from other priorities," they wrote.

At a news conference in front of the Waterbury Police Department on Thursday, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said the state has seen a spike in vehicle theft — partly due to videos on social media that explain how to hotwire these cars.

“There have been huge advances in anti-theft technology," Tong said. "And yet, you — Kia and Hyundai, two of the biggest car manufacturers in the world, who put a lot of products out here on the streets in Connecticut — have not taken adequate steps to make sure that your automobiles cannot be stolen.”

He said the lack of anti-theft devices violates federal safety standards for carmakers.

"Hyundai and Kia chose not to include anti-theft devices when every other manufacturer was putting anti-theft technology in their cars," Tong said.