Mohegan Tribe Elder Beth Regan shares the importance of learning Indigenous history

Beth Regan

Mohegan Tribe Elder Beth Regan wants to share the importance of Indigenous history. Inspired by the women before her, she wants to continue the tradition.

Regan is the vice chairwoman of the Mohegan Council of Elders. She always knew that she wanted to be a leader within the tribe. Regan said she was inspired by strong female role models throughout her family and the tribe.

“Being inspired by those around me to be strong and to have a voice and to use that voice was important,” Regan said.

Regan was a teacher and athletic coach for more than 35 years. She said her experience taught her the importance of having a voice in how stories are told. Regan said it's vital that Indigenous people are part of the conversation surrounding education within the state.

“I was a history teacher. So, here I am teaching history and American history through a different voice,” Regan said. "And for me it was like there are some voices missing here. And it was really difficult at times."

Regan became frustrated with the way Indigenous studies were being taught. She approached the school administration and requested to create a Native American studies class. Regan said she found that teachers and students wanted to learn about Indigenous stories.

“Our teachers feel handcuffed, because we have to unlearn a lot first. And so they feel handcuffed because they want to have good resources, competent resources, Indigenous resources and to be able to learn those and use them,” Regan said.

The administration said yes. Regan went back to her tribe for resources. She worked with tribe members like the medicine woman, the cultural director, and others to gather information. That project prompted the tribe to create a database of lesson plans to help teach their history. That information was shared with other schools and teachers.

“I think it's also important to have our voices in our tribe when it comes to our education and teaching about who we are and sharing of our culture and our ways. Passing down those stories as well,” Regan said.

Years later, the project has grown. It is called the Mohegan Educators Project. And the tribe is now working with school districts across Connecticut. This year the state will implement a law that requires an expanded Native Studies curriculum in all public schools.

Regan is excited that the Mohegan tribe was able to partner with the state to transition. The tribe has been working to make lessons accessible through an online platform.

Regan hopes her work can inspire young Indigenous people, just like she was inspired by the women before her. She shared the advice that she was given: Be kind, respectful and always give back.

“That trail of life is going to have some ups and downs but the people in your journey will help you and you will also help others. So be persistent, even when in the face of adversity,” Regan said.