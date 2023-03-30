© 2023 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut Democrats advance a bill to protect access to abortion medication

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published March 30, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT
Walgreens has released a statement defending its pharmacist's right to decline to fill a prescription on ethical or religious grounds.
Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images
Walgreens had announced that it would stop dispensing the abortion pill Mifepristone in 21 states .

A Connecticut legislative committee has approved a bill that would ban pharmaceutical companies from doing business with the state if they stop selling legal abortion pills in other states.

The bill, sponsored by Democrats, is in response to a decision by Walgreens, the nation’s second largest pharmacy chain.

Earlier this month Walgreens had announced that it would stop dispensing the abortion pill Mifepristone in 21 states where Republican attorneys general have threatened legal action against pharmacies that dispense the medication.

“The idea that pharmaceutical companies would suddenly stop distributing these vital lifesaving medicines because some politicians wrote a letter is just stunning,” said Senator Mae Flexer of Windham, the Senate co-chair of the Government Administration and Elections Committee, which voted overwhelmingly to approve the bill.

“Our state must ensure that the companies that it relies on for care don’t put profits over patients and will stand up for them,” said state Representative Matt Blumenthal of Stamford, the House co-chair of the committee.

The bill would prohibit the state of Connecticut from contracting with any pharmacy that has a policy in another state of declining to dispense legal pharmaceuticals related to reproductive healthcare.

It now heads to the House and Senate for action.

As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
