Connecticut gets federal money for gun violence prevention programs

The U.S. Justice Department has awarded Connecticut $2.4 million to help fund gun violence prevention programs in the state.

The money is Connecticut’s share of more than $200 million that's been doled out by the Biden administration to 49 states and territories.

The funds will establish state crisis intervention court proceedings and extreme risk protection order programs that keep guns out of the hands of people who pose a threat to themselves and others.

The resources come as a result of the bipartisan Safer Communities Act passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden last June.

New York has been awarded $13.3 million.