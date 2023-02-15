© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut gets federal money for gun violence prevention programs

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published February 15, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST
Most gun crimes are committed by men, but women also help buy, hide and sell guns for others.
iStockphoto
Most gun crimes are committed by men, but women also help buy, hide and sell guns for others.

The U.S. Justice Department has awarded Connecticut $2.4 million to help fund gun violence prevention programs in the state.

The money is Connecticut’s share of more than $200 million that's been doled out by the Biden administration to 49 states and territories.

The funds will establish state crisis intervention court proceedings and extreme risk protection order programs that keep guns out of the hands of people who pose a threat to themselves and others.

The resources come as a result of the bipartisan Safer Communities Act passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden last June.

New York has been awarded $13.3 million.

Tags
Connecticut News U.S Department of Justicegun violence prevention billCommunity ActionGun lawsEbong Udoma
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma