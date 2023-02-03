Conservation group concerned about the environmental impact of UI’s plan to upgrade power lines

A conservation group in Fairfield, Connecticut is raising concerns about the environmental impact of United Illuminating’s plan to upgrade power lines on the border of Fairfield and Bridgeport.

The President of the Ash Creek Conservation Association said the planned improvements by UI could cause erosion, and disturb wildlife, especially nesting osprey. The group voiced its concerns at an information session earlier this week.

According to a UI press release, the project will rebuild 8.1 miles of transmission lines from Fairfield to a substation in Bridgeport.

The utility said the upgrades are critical to maintaining safe and reliable transmission of power throughout Fairfield County. UI said they will work with state and federal agencies to address regulated wildlife in the area.

The group adds that Ash Creek has a serious erosion problem.