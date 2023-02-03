© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Conservation group concerned about the environmental impact of UI’s plan to upgrade power lines

WSHU | By Shelley Hassman Kadish
Published February 3, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST
High voltage power lines cross through the California desert west of El Centro.
Fred Greaves
/
Reuters/Landov

A conservation group in Fairfield, Connecticut is raising concerns about the environmental impact of United Illuminating’s plan to upgrade power lines on the border of Fairfield and Bridgeport.

The President of the Ash Creek Conservation Association said the planned improvements by UI could cause erosion, and disturb wildlife, especially nesting osprey. The group voiced its concerns at an information session earlier this week.

According to a UI press release, the project will rebuild 8.1 miles of transmission lines from Fairfield to a substation in Bridgeport.

The utility said the upgrades are critical to maintaining safe and reliable transmission of power throughout Fairfield County. UI said they will work with state and federal agencies to address regulated wildlife in the area.

The group adds that Ash Creek has a serious erosion problem.

Tags
Connecticut News United IlluminatingEnvironment ConnecticutFairfieldBridgeport
Shelley Hassman Kadish
As a member of the WSHU Public Radio news team since 1991, Shelley Hassman-Kadish has worn many hats. But more importantly as far as listeners are concerned, Shelley is a trusted voice on WSHU.
See stories by Shelley Hassman Kadish