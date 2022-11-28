New Haven police officers involved in Randy Cox’s arrest claim immunity

Four New Haven police officers involved in the arrest of Randy Cox have claimed they are immune from prosecution. Cox's family has sued for his injuries sustained while in police custody.

Cox was left paralyzed after being improperly restrained in the back of a police van in June.

His family filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court, seeking $100 million from the city of New Haven. The lawsuit claims the officers used excessive force, assaulted Cox, inappropriately denied him medical care, and caused him emotional distress.

Now, four of the five officers involved have claimed qualified immunity from prosecution. Lawyers for the officers say no “clearly established legal standard” was violated.

The officers blame Cox's own actions for his injury. He is now paralyzed from the chest down. Cox was arrested for illegal possession of a gun, charges that were later dropped.

The city of New Haven has also claimed governmental immunity.