Three Connecticut schools still use Indigenous names and logos

Connecticut officials have determined that three schools are not in compliance with a new law that prohibits the use of Native American customs or traditions such as mascots, team names, or logos.

The state’s Office of Policy Management has found that Canton High School, Killingly High School, and Windsor High School are not in compliance with the statute.

Windsor and Canton call their athletic teams the ‘Warriors.’ Killingly High School uses the terms ‘Redman’ and ‘Red Gals.’ Each school has self-certified to the state that they intend to retain their name.

Non-compliant schools are ineligible for grant funding provided by the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Fund. As a result, Killingly will not receive funding. It was slated to receive just over $94,000 from the fund. Canton and Windsor were not expected to receive any funding.

Since the law was passed, several public schools across the state have either changed their names or received approval from tribes to continue their use.