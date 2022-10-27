© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

87% of Connecticut manufacturers say they have labor shortages

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published October 27, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT
Lamont CBIA.jpg
Michael Lyle, Jr.
/
WSHU
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont speaks on his plans to improve the state's economy at the Connecticut Business Industry Association's conference in Hartford.

87% of Connecticut manufacturers are finding it difficult to recruit and retain workers according to a survey released on Thursday by the Connecticut Business and Industry Council.

The survey finds that manufacturers are the business sector most affected by the state’s ongoing labor shortage.

The manufacturers who responded to the survey said they are experiencing a lack of skilled applicants and this is their greatest obstacle to growth.

That means they have the markets but not enough workers to produce the goods.

However, two thirds of them reported profits in 2021. That’s up from 64% who reported profits in 2020. 69% expect a profit this year and only 6% expect losses.

The survey of 3,700 top executives from across the state was conducted in July and August.

Tags
Connecticut News LaborCBIAManufacturingworkforce trainingEbong Udoma
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma