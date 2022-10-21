© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut Sun's Curt Miller takes head coaching job in Los Angeles

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published October 21, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT
Curt Miller.jpg
ConnecticutSun.com
/
Connecticut Sun Head Coach Curt Miller speaks at a media day event prior to the 2022 WNBA Finals in Las Vegas, NV. Miller is reportedly leaving to take the vacant head coach job with the Los Angeles Sparks after spending seven seasons in the Nutmeg State.

Curt Miller is leaving the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun franchise to become the new head coach of the Los Angeles Sparks.

Miller’s departure from the Sun was first reported Friday by Just Women’s Sports.

He joined the Sun in 2016 and led them to WNBA Finals appearances in 2019 and this past season, when they lost to the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces.

Connecticut had made the playoffs the past six years of Miller's seven-year tenure.

Miller came into the league as an assistant with Los Angeles in 2015 before taking over in Connecticut the following year.

WNBA
Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
