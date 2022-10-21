Connecticut Sun's Curt Miller takes head coaching job in Los Angeles

Curt Miller is leaving the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun franchise to become the new head coach of the Los Angeles Sparks.

Miller’s departure from the Sun was first reported Friday by Just Women’s Sports.

He joined the Sun in 2016 and led them to WNBA Finals appearances in 2019 and this past season, when they lost to the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces.

Connecticut had made the playoffs the past six years of Miller's seven-year tenure.

Miller came into the league as an assistant with Los Angeles in 2015 before taking over in Connecticut the following year.