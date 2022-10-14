Long Wharf Theatre throws block party to say goodbye to longtime New Haven home

The Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven will celebrate over five decades at its longtime home in New Haven with a farewell ceremony and block party on Saturday.

The venue was founded in 1965, with over 30 of its productions making it to Broadway or off-Broadway theaters.

The nonprofit institution announced in February that it will soon leave its Sargent Drive location after 57 years and transition to a new model of presenting works across New Haven.

The final show at Sargent Drive will take place the weekend of October 22. It will showcase a play titled, "Flying Bird’s Diary" which tells the story of Flying Bird, a Mohegan woman who works to preserve her culture.

Long Wharf officials said the decision to move was based on the changing values within the performing arts community.

The theme for the 2022-23 season will be titled, “Everywhere for Everyone,” which focuses on efforts to expand its work into communities in the Elm City.