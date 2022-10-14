© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Long Wharf Theatre throws block party to say goodbye to longtime New Haven home

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published October 14, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT
The Long Wharf Theatre
The Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven will honor its legacy of excellence with a farewell ceremony and block party this weekend. The nonprofit institution will soon leave its Sargent Drive location after 57 years.

The Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven will celebrate over five decades at its longtime home in New Haven with a farewell ceremony and block party on Saturday.

The venue was founded in 1965, with over 30 of its productions making it to Broadway or off-Broadway theaters.

The nonprofit institution announced in February that it will soon leave its Sargent Drive location after 57 years and transition to a new model of presenting works across New Haven.

The final show at Sargent Drive will take place the weekend of October 22. It will showcase a play titled, "Flying Bird’s Diary" which tells the story of Flying Bird, a Mohegan woman who works to preserve her culture.

Long Wharf officials said the decision to move was based on the changing values within the performing arts community.

The theme for the 2022-23 season will be titled, “Everywhere for Everyone,” which focuses on efforts to expand its work into communities in the Elm City.

Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
