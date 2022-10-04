Bridgeport police officers could see significant cuts in healthcare costs

A new labor agreement for Bridgeport city employees suggests that Mayor Joe Ganim's administration may cover a larger portion of health care premiums for the city’s workforce.

This could lead to a significant cut in healthcare costs for the city's police union.

Earlier this month, the Labor Relations Office submitted a new four-year contract to City Council for approval. The deal covers around 115 public facilities employees who maintain the city’s roads, parks and sanitation.

According to Hearst Connecticut Media, the contract would change health benefits put in place by former Mayor Bill Finch over a decade ago. His plan was designed to save the city taxpayer money.

Under Finch, workers paid 25% of their premiums. That cost would increase 1% each year and stop when it reaches 50%.

The new plan would roll back premium contributions to 25%, keep the yearly 1% increase but cap it at 33%.

The new agreement would be retroactive to July 1, 2020 if approved.