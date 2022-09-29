© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Video shows Connecticut trooper tasing a man for over a minute. He later died.

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published September 29, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT
Taser International is now selling police departments the technology to store videos from body cameras.
Taser International
/

Dash camera and body-worn video shows Connecticut state trooper Jessie Rainville using her stun gun on 38-year-old Ryan Marzi, after she and fellow trooper Desmond Stimson responded to a domestic dispute at a Canterbury home on August 24.

In the video, Marzi can be heard screaming in pain as Rainville and Stimson tried to subdue him.

Marzi was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was later charged with 3rd degree assault, interfering with an officer and interfering with a 9-1-1 call.

He died four days later from his injuries. The medical examiner's office said it could take up to six weeks to determine the cause.

Christine Jeltema, a spokesperson for the state police, did not say what led to the altercation because the trooper's audio on her body camera was not activated.

However, Jeltema said the video footage will likely be used as part of the investigation.

Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
