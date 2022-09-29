Video shows Connecticut trooper tasing a man for over a minute. He later died.

Dash camera and body-worn video shows Connecticut state trooper Jessie Rainville using her stun gun on 38-year-old Ryan Marzi, after she and fellow trooper Desmond Stimson responded to a domestic dispute at a Canterbury home on August 24.

In the video, Marzi can be heard screaming in pain as Rainville and Stimson tried to subdue him.

Marzi was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was later charged with 3rd degree assault, interfering with an officer and interfering with a 9-1-1 call.

He died four days later from his injuries. The medical examiner's office said it could take up to six weeks to determine the cause.

Christine Jeltema, a spokesperson for the state police, did not say what led to the altercation because the trooper's audio on her body camera was not activated.

However, Jeltema said the video footage will likely be used as part of the investigation.