Bridgeport seeks public feedback in search for new police chief

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim has scheduled two public hearings to allow residents and stakeholders the opportunity to ask questions to the top three candidates for its new police chief.

The first will be held at Central High School on October 11 and the second will take place at Harding High School on the 18.

The Mayor also plans to call a Special Meeting of the Bridgeport City Council to interview the candidates in the City Council Chamber.

The public can attend while members of the council will be able to ask questions, Ganim said.

The city has also set up an email address where residents and elected officials can submit their feedback on the candidates.

Ganim said he will announce his decision on the new police chief by mid-November.