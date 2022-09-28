© 2022 WSHU
Bridgeport seeks public feedback in search for new police chief

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published September 28, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim has scheduled two public hearings to allow residents and stakeholders the opportunity to ask questions to the top three candidates for its new police chief.

The first will be held at Central High School on October 11 and the second will take place at Harding High School on the 18.

The Mayor also plans to call a Special Meeting of the Bridgeport City Council to interview the candidates in the City Council Chamber.

The public can attend while members of the council will be able to ask questions, Ganim said.

The city has also set up an email address where residents and elected officials can submit their feedback on the candidates.

Ganim said he will announce his decision on the new police chief by mid-November.

Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
