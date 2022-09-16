Testimony in Alex Jones trial contradict his initial claims the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax

A representative for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his InfoWars media platform said that Jones’ show and his website did spread falsehoods about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that claimed the lives of 20 first graders and six educators.

Brittany Paz took the stand for the third day of the trial at Waterbury Superior Court. Jones is facing a lawsuit that was filed by several of the victims' families over his repeated claims that the shooting was a hoax.

The attorney for the victims' families, Chris Mattei, challenged Paz on the impact Jones’ lies had on his listeners, using an email as an example.

“Ms. Wolfgang Halbeck sending the email to the mother of a murdered child, two years after the shooting, in fact just a week after the second anniversary of the shooting, blaming her for sending her child to a toxic waste dump of a school, correct?" Mattei asked.

"That’s what the email says," Paz replied.

A jury will decide how much in damages Jones and his company should pay the families.

The InfoWars host has not appeared at the trial but stated on his show Monday that he will travel to Connecticut to testify sometime next week.