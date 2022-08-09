Financial relief is on the way for Connecticut’s hospitality sector

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said his administration will deliver $30 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding to more than 1,700 businesses, including restaurants, hotels and travel services.

“That’s what we’re trying to do in helping them get on their feet,” Lamont said. “It’s not just rescue, now it’s growth and it’s recovery. We want to help them keep going forward.”

Lamont said businesses can anticipate receiving checks from the state Department of Revenue Services that range from $7,500 to nearly $50,000.

To be eligible, a business must meet criteria developed by the state Department of Economic and Community Development — which shows a decline of 15% or more in gross receipts when compared to the calendar years of 2019 to 2021.

Businesses do not need to apply for the grants, as the revenue service will use data to identify those that experienced losses during the pandemic.