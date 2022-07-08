Biden administration visits New Haven's progress on building more equitable access to healthy foods

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) led a roundtable in New Haven on Thursday with members of the Biden administration that focused on increasing access to healthy foods in the city.

DeLauro was joined by U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Rural Development, Xochitl Torres Small at the Dixwell Community House.

Small said the administration is committed to making more healthy meals available for city residents.

“It’s a chance to invest in the Healthy Food Financing Initiative,” Small said. “Whether it’s investing in the commercial kitchen and the training pieces around it to make sure that we’re investing in new business opportunities and transforming local economies.”

DeLauro, who also chairs the House Appropriations Committee, said the feedback she received from Small speaks to the effort being made to provide healthy meals for families through a weekly farmers market.

“She understands people,” DeLauro said. “She understands how important it is to listen to local people and to translate their needs into action.”

The roundtable came after New Haven’s LEAP and CitySeed programs received a grant last month for over $194,000 that will allow residents easier access to locally grown food.

DeLauro supported the grant while pushing for legislation to extend school meal waivers for children through the end of the summer.