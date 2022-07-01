© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

A new ground transportation center will open at Bradley International Airport

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published July 1, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT
Bradley Ground Transportation Center.jpg
Michael Lyle, Jr.
/
WSHU
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is joined by Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy along with state transportation officials during a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open a new ground transportation center at Bradley International Airport.

Bradley International Airport in Connecticut will open a new $210 million ground transportation facility in mid-July.

Kevin Dillion, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, said the new facility will improve access to rental cars and provide more parking for customers traveling to and from the airport.

“We certainly want to stay ahead of the curve as we restore the capacity here at the airport,” Dillion said. “We feel that we are going to be in good shape as it relates to parking and these additional 850 spaces that we’re adding through this new ground transportation center will help.”

State Transportation Commissioner Joe Giulietti said it will also connect the airport with the CTrail line and regional bus services.

“As more and more people are willing to jump onto a bus that’s going to directly connect you, whether or not you’re coming from the north and you use Windsor Locks or you're coming from the south and use Hartford, you’re going to be able to get a direct connection onto our buses, taking you right here into the airport,” Giulietti said.

The building underwent five years of construction that was completed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Ned Lamont called the facility a "game-changer" in the state’s transportation system. He also said it will continue to make Bradley a strong competitor with other major airports in the Northeast region.

Ned Lamont Connecticut Department of Transportation Bradley International Airport Public Transportation parking Connecticut
Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
