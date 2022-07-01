A new ground transportation center will open at Bradley International Airport

Bradley International Airport in Connecticut will open a new $210 million ground transportation facility in mid-July.

Kevin Dillion, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, said the new facility will improve access to rental cars and provide more parking for customers traveling to and from the airport.

“We certainly want to stay ahead of the curve as we restore the capacity here at the airport,” Dillion said. “We feel that we are going to be in good shape as it relates to parking and these additional 850 spaces that we’re adding through this new ground transportation center will help.”

State Transportation Commissioner Joe Giulietti said it will also connect the airport with the CTrail line and regional bus services.

“As more and more people are willing to jump onto a bus that’s going to directly connect you, whether or not you’re coming from the north and you use Windsor Locks or you're coming from the south and use Hartford, you’re going to be able to get a direct connection onto our buses, taking you right here into the airport,” Giulietti said.

The building underwent five years of construction that was completed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Ned Lamont called the facility a "game-changer" in the state’s transportation system. He also said it will continue to make Bradley a strong competitor with other major airports in the Northeast region.