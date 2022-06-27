Connecticut to become safe haven for people seeking abortions from other states

Connecticut officially becomes a safe harbor for people seeking abortions on Friday, July 1.

That’s when a law that expands the state’s abortion rights protections takes effect.

The new law strengthens legal protections for out-of-state people seeking abortions in Connecticut.

Providers would also be protected, said Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont. “We are going to be protecting the rights of each, and every one of those folks. Starting with the women who have the right to decide when they want to start a family, and not some politician.”

The Roe v Wade decision had been codified into Connecticut law since 1990. Lawmakers enhanced those protections this year in anticipation of the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe.

The new law also expands the types of medical professionals who can perform abortions to nurses, midwives and physician assistants.

