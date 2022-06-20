© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut celebrates Juneteenth with a weekend of events

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published June 20, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT
Legislators gathered behind Rep. Toni Walker, D-New Haven, in a show of support as she explained the significance of Juneteenth.
Yehyun Kim
/
Governor Ned Lamont held a bill signing ceremony earlier this month to officially make Juneteenth a state holiday.

Juneteenth commemorates the day when the last Black enslaved people in Texas were freed in 1865.

To celebrate the historic day, the city of Hartford held its Second Annual Juneteenth Celebration at Bushnell Park on Sunday. It featured live music from local artists, food and themes that highlighted the importance of the day itself.

In Old Lyme, the Florence Griswold Museum featured jazz music and readings from poets of the Witness Stones project that reflected on the significance of Juneteenth.

Lamont said Juneteenth marked an important day in our nation’s history that had been underrecognized for too long.

He also said the day was a learning opportunity for future generations.

Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
