Connecticut expands student athlete endorsement law

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has signed a bill that allows student-athletes to use their school’s name, logo, mascot and other trademarks in endorsement contracts.

It’s an update to a law that was created last year to allow college student-athletes the opportunity to receive money from the use of their name, image and likeness.

The modification was requested by the University of Connecticut, which argued that it would align the state’s policies with other states and help them recruit students.

The use of any logo will still need to be approved by the school.

Schools will also be required to create a policy on use of their logo as part of any endorsement deal.

The measure takes effect in July.