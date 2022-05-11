© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut expands student athlete endorsement law

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published May 11, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT
uconn_seal.png

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has signed a bill that allows student-athletes to use their school’s name, logo, mascot and other trademarks in endorsement contracts.

It’s an update to a law that was created last year to allow college student-athletes the opportunity to receive money from the use of their name, image and likeness.

The modification was requested by the University of Connecticut, which argued that it would align the state’s policies with other states and help them recruit students.

The use of any logo will still need to be approved by the school.

Schools will also be required to create a policy on use of their logo as part of any endorsement deal.

The measure takes effect in July.

Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
See stories by Michael Lyle Jr.