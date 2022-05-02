© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut lawmakers pass clean air bill

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published May 2, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT
Electric vehicle charging stations
Eli Christman
/
Flickr

The Connecticut House of Representatives has passed a bill that would help accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles. The bill was approved in the Senate on Wednesday.

The clean air bill calls for state investments in charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. It also provides for tax rebates for e-bikes and electric cars and trucks.

There’s federal infrastructure money available to help the state meet the bill’s 2030 deadline for electrifying all transit and school bus fleets, said Representative Roland Lemar, the House chair of the Transportation Committee.

“And those federal funds, if utilized in the next few years, would make this procurement of transit fleets much easier and much more cost efficient than they have been in the past,” he said.

Republicans opposed the bill. They said it would be costly to implement.

Governor Ned Lamont supports the bill and said he’ll sign it into law.

Connecticut News TransportationConnecticutElectric Vehicles
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
