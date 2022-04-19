During Earth Week, the Lamont administration evaluates its plan for a greener state government

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont met with environmentalists during Earth Week to discuss plans of making the state government greener.

Lamont launched the GreenerGov CT initiative three years ago with a focus on making state buildings and facilities more eco-friendly. He said Connecticut residents have benefited financially to the tune of $15 million by reducing energy use by 15%.

“If we can do it in state government, the rest of the state can do it as well,” Lamont said.

Still, Katie Dykes, commissioner of the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, said more progress can be made.

“We were able to expand the number of the sectors that we are covering to not just focus on clean energy and energy efficiency, but also reducing water use and improving the sustainability of our waste systems that we’re relying on as state agencies as well as improving clean transportation,” Dykes said.

The governor also suggested that residents can support the “Going Green” cause by purchasing an electric hybrid vehicle, especially with the recent spike of gas prices.

“Our school buses, our municipal buses, our state fleet … We’re moving that all electric,” Lamont said. “You don’t do it overnight, but you do it gradually over 10 years and that’s what we’re doing.”

Looking forward to the summer, Lamont said residents should only rely on their air conditioning on days with extreme heat. He said it’s better for the environment, but also helps reduce inflated energy bills.