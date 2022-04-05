© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut officials and environmentalists lobby for energy conservation legislation

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published April 5, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT
hartford_dwedderburn_190523.jpg
Danielle Wedderburn
/
WSHU
The Connecticut state Capitol building in Hartford.

Connecticut officials joined environmental advocates at the state Capitol in a final push to pass energy conservation and vehicle emission standards bills before the legislative session ends on May 4.

Jeffrey Meyer, chairman of the Norwalk-based electric vehicle charging manufacturer Juicebar, said his company is looking to support one bill that would offer rebates to residents and businesses who purchase or lease electric vehicles.

“It’s fine to have more efficient vehicles that drive more miles for every molecule of carbon monoxide that they account for,” said Meyer. “But that’s not enough. It has to be combined with wind, solar and other renewable energy initiatives.”

Another bill that was proposed by Governor Ned Lamont and is currently in the House would reduce emissions standards for medium-and-heavy-duty trucks.

Despite a small pushback from GOP officials, both bills could pass prior to the end of the session.

Connecticut News ConnecticutMichael Lyleenvironmentemissions
Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
