© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Cyberattack targets Connecticut airport website

By Associated Press
Published March 30, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT
9779609294_be3ac9fcc2_o.jpg
Jimmy Emerson, DVM
/
Flickr

Connecticut officials said they were monitoring a cyberattack Tuesday that attempted to crash the website of Bradley International Airport but had no impact on operations.

The Connecticut Airport Authority, which oversees Connecticut's largest airport in Windsor Locks north of Hartford, said there was a distributed denial-of-service attack on the website.

“The website is currently live and there is no data breach,” the authority said in a statement. “The incident is isolated to the website only and there is no impact to airport operations.”

The agency declined to release other details of the attack.

Distributed denial-of-service, or DDoS, attacks have been an increasing problem around the world, targeting government, education and private-sector websites and equipment. They involve multiple machines operating together to attack one target, often through the use of botnets — groups of hijacked devices connected to the internet, according to the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Tags

Connecticut News ConnecticutBradley International AirportcybersecurityAssociated Press
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press