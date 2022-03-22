© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Alex Jones says he is too sick to attend court to face lawsuits over his lies about Sandy Hook

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published March 22, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT
Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones in Texas in 2013.
Sean P. Anderson
/
Wikimedia Commons
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones said he’s too sick to go to court in his defamation case against families of children of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Jones’ attorney, Norm Pattis, said Jones was under the care of a physician who recommended he not sit for depositions. Pattis said Jones hasn’t told him who the physician is or what condition he’s suffering from.

The families are suing Jones for defamation for his claims that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that killed 20 children and six educators was a hoax. They won a separate defamation case against him last year.

The families said Jones used his false claims to make millions of dollars on his online talk show.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
