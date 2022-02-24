© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Coalition of mayors call for Connecticut to invest $1 billion in youth programs

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published February 24, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST
12189342483_9a2a8eccfd_k.jpg
Bob Nichols/Creative Services Center-Photogr
/
U.S. Department of Agriculture
Mohegan youth enrolled in after-school program participate in physical activities at the Mohegan Tribe Community Center and Government Building in Uncasville, Connecticut on Nov. 18, 2013.

A coalition of Connecticut mayors joined advocates at the state Capitol in Hartford on Wednesday to advocate for a $1 billion investment plan in programs supporting Connecticut’s youth. The funds will be spent over five years to improve services and opportunities that address the physical and mental needs of the youth in the state.

"We cannot ignore the long-term impacts this pandemic has had on our children – physically, mentally, and emotionally," Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons said.

The goal of the plan is to expand on access to youth jobs, after-school programs, mental health services for at-risk youth and community centers.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said law enforcement has typically been used to apprehend troubled youth and research shows this way is not successful.

“We all feel it’s very important to kind of flip the thinking of how to address issues around high-risk young people, turn that over on its head, and not approach things from a law enforcement perspective but approach things from a more compassionate way that is evidence based,” Elicker said.

The five-year plan would consist of $160 million in programmatic funding per year with an additional $200 million in total bonding for physical infrastructure over that period. Elicker said the funding would expand on programs that are already in place and work.

“We believe that it’s important to invest in our youth to make sure that they have every opportunity to succeed,” Elicker said.

Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling said the need for youth programs is evident across the state, but the funding is not.

“Young people across the state of Connecticut have struggles some more than others, some don’t have the same kinds of opportunities, the same resources as others, so it's incumbent upon us to do everything we possibly can to help them,” Rilling said.

Rilling said the funding would come from federal coronavirus assistance and state's general fund.

Tags

Connecticut News after school programsChildren & YouthYoung AdultsConnecticutJustin ElickerHarry RillingCaroline Simmons
Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
See stories by Clare Secrist