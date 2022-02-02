Connecticut officials and residents are ready to cheer on local Olympians competing this week

Julia Marino is making her second appearance in the Olympics. The 24-year-old Westport native will represent Team U.S.A. in both the Slopestyle and Big Air competitions this month in Beijing.

Westport First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker, said community members are excited and ready for Marino to compete for the gold.

“We’ve all been watching her for the last seven years she has been heavily involved in this sport,” said Tooker. “(Marino) does come home to Westport and is incredibly accessible when she comes home. We’re so grateful for that.”

At the 2018 Olympics in South Korea, Marino finished 10th in the Big Air competition. She’s logged a lot of wins including five World Cups and seven medals in the X-Games competition.

The town of Fairfield will be represented by Kristen Santos. The 27-year-old will compete in the Short Track Speed Skating Competition. She is Team U.S.A.’s top skater, having reached the world cup podium three times this season.

Anthony Calabrese is the Parks and Recreation Director in Fairfield. He said Santos’ success as an Olympian has put the town in a global spotlight.

“Obviously, it’s not everyday where you get an Olympian from your hometown to go out and represent your country,” said Calabrese. “We are really, really excited about that.”

Competition in both events gets underway on Thursday and continues into the weekend. The Winter Olympics run thru February 20.