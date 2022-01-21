© 2022 WSHU
Norwalk city official, former state Representative charged with murder

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published January 21, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST
Norwalk Police said a city official and former state Representative was charged with homicide following a disturbance.

Police said Ellen Wink, 61, fatally shot Kurt Lametta, 54, at her Nelson Avenue home Thursday.

They responded to reports of a disturbance around 12 p.m. Lametta was found with several gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Wink was arrested and charged with murder. She is being held on a $1 million bond and has a court date of Feb 1. Norwalk detectives and the crime scene unit said the case remains under investigation.

It marks the second time in the past year that Wink was arrested; she allegedly got into a dispute with a tenant of her property back in September.

Court records show that case is still awaiting disposition and has been statutorily sealed.

Wink currently serves as the city’s Republican deputy registrar of voters. Prior to that, she served as the city clerk for two years. She ran for state representative in 2020, but lost to Democratic incumbent Chris Perone.

