The Discovery Museum will hold a COVID-19 clinic to help Bridgeport overcome vaccine hesitancy

The Discovery Science Center and Planetarium in Bridgeport is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday. It will also have bilingual services available for parents who are vaccine hesitant.

The center partnered with community groups around Bridgeport to offer bilingual mobile sessions to answer questions about the vaccines for nonnative English speakers.

Erika Eng, the center’s executive director, said the clinic was an opportunity to try and ease vaccine hesitancy in the community.

“We want to make sure that the community knows that we’re here strictly in a science capacity. We’re here strictly to offer immunity for the community,” she said.

The vaccine clinic will be run by Griffin Health for children 5 years old and up, and residents 18 and older who are eligible for a booster shot.

The center will also offer free admission the day after Thanksgiving as part of their “ Thankful Friday ” program.

“So this is like a fun, engaging place like: Go downstairs, quickly get your shot, then let's go see a cool planetarium show. Let's go take a picture with Santa. Let’s go make some ornaments.” Eng said. “I think this is a really good way to engage the community and open the door for these questions and conversations.”

The center reopened in September under the management of Sacred Heart University, which helped with renovations to the building. It had been closed during the pandemic.

Sacred Heart University is the licensee of WSHU Public Radio.