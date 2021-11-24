Lamont and other officials thank volunteers at a Bridgeport help center — and promote vaccine boosters

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont visited a soup kitchen in Bridgeport on Wednesday to thank volunteers for keeping the facility open through the pandemic.

He returned to the Thomas Merton Center, which he first visited shortly after he was elected, to let staff and volunteers know that he’s grateful for what they and volunteers like them across the state have done to continue to serve their fellow residents.

“I’m thankful for all the folks here at Thomas Merton Center making a difference in people’s lives, folks who otherwise wouldn’t have a Thanksgiving," Lamont said. “I saw an outpouring of volunteer support this last year and a half. And that’s what I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving."

He also commended the center for accommodating a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Fully vaccinated clients are now allowed to come in for their meals while those not yet vaccinated are served outside.

The center is run by Catholic Charities of Fairfield County. It serves breakfast and lunch daily and provides an average of 400 meals a day.

Lamont was accompanied by Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani. With COVID-19 cases on the rise this holiday season, she urged state residents to get booster shots.

“Across the state we have close to 500 clinics coming up in the weeks ahead through the end of December. Basically to enable booster shots throughout the state. And 5 to 11 year old shots throughout that state,” said Juthani.

The most dramatic rise in new cases is among 5- to 11-year-olds who have not yet been vaccinated, she said.

To help promote boosters, Juthani, who is an infectious disease physician, administered a booster shot to Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim at the mobile vaccine clinic at the Merton Center.