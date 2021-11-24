© 2021 WSHU
COVID kills another Connecticut inmate

WSHU | By J.D. Allen
Published November 24, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST
Courtesy of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Another prisoner in Connecticut has died from COVID-19. The virus has killed more than 20 inmates in the state since the pandemic began.

The latest was a man serving up to four months at MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield for driving under the influence.

Officials did not disclose his name citing medical privacy. They said he was vulnerable because of underlying health conditions.

The inmate was expected to be released in January.

Just over half of inmates and staff members have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at corrections facilities statewide. Around 100 inmates and staff are recovering from the virus.

