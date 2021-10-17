-
New York and Connecticut are better than average for how their state prisons responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s according to a nationwide criminal…
The Connecticut COVID-19 vaccination advisory panel has recommended that prisoners and other people who live or work in congregate settings be added to…
Fewer inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 after the Connecticut Department of Correction’s latest round of mass testing.The percentage of inmates…
Officials at the Connecticut Department of Corrections announced they’re closing a Covid-19 ward in a controversial supermax prison known for solitary…
The mass testing of Connecticut’s prison system that was completed this week shows 9% of inmates tested positive for the coronavirus. 832 inmates tested…
Youth advocates in Connecticut are looking at ways for the state to keep young people out of juvenile detention, and to prevent them from going to prison…
The American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut reached a settlement agreement with the state to better protect incarcerated people from COVID-19.David…
A Connecticut prison has been locked down after more than 100 prisoners tested positive for COVID-19.More than 1,000 inmates are under lockdown at Osborn…
A federal judge will allow a case against the state of Connecticut to move forward. The lawsuit asks the state to release prisoners who may be especially…
Eighteen immigrants at an ICE detention center in Alabama sued for emergency release last week. The plaintiffs claim their pre-existing health conditions…