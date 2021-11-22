A Connecticut-based defense contractor is offering cash bonuses to its employees who get vaccinated

General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, Connecticut, will pay a $500 bonus to all employees who are vaccinated against COVID-19 by January 4.

Company president Kevin Graney told his employees that the incentive bonus will be paid to everyone who meets the federal government’s vaccination deadline in the New Year. The defense manufacturer builds submarines for the U.S. Navy.

Electric Boat said any workers who have already shown proof of their final doses are also eligible for the bonus.

Employees who submit completed documentation by December 13 will receive the cash award in 2021. Everyone else will receive the bonus early next year.