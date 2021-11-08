Connecticut will get billions from the Congress-approved infrastructure package, according to lawmakers

Connecticut’s U.S. Congressional delegation said the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package will transform the state and the country. The Biden administration said hundreds of bridges and nearly 10,000 miles of highway in Connecticut and New York are in poor condition.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut said the infrastructure bill means more to Connecticut than any other state in the nation.

“Connecticut is a state whose economy is directly tied to our ability to move people and goods out to New York and out to Boston,” Murphy said. “And so when our rail lines and our highways get jammed up, that’s a disincentive for companies to come to this state.”

Connecticut expects to get more than $6 billion from the package. Most of that will go toward road and bridge repair, with more than $1 billion going toward public transit improvement.

Amtrak and its Northeast Corridor are expected to receive $24 billion, some of which will go towards reconstruction of the Hudson River tunnels into New York City.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, including Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road, is expected to receive $10 billion.

“The $10 billion goes to maintaining service, keeping the employees and improving the signal system, improving the existing lines. There’s also money available for Penn South, and Metro-North and Penn Access,” said U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York.

Governor Ned Lamont singled out improvements to the Waterbury Branch of Metro-North’s New Haven line. The administration plans to add two-way rail service to the line, which is currently one track. Lamont said an additional track will allow 22 trains per day on weekdays.

“I have been laser-focused on improving rail and transportation throughout the state since I came into office, and the Waterbury Branch is a prime example of infrastructure in the state that needs significant upgrades,” Lamont said in a statement. “We are building a transportation system that will lead to more jobs, economic growth and more money in people’s pockets.”

Other funding for infrastructure for New York includes $142 million for electric vehicle charging infrastructure and $1.9 billion for a road and bridge repair program.

The infrastructure bill awaits President Biden’s signature.