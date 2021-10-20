Redevelopment of Connecticut’s State Pier faces another delay

The Connecticut Port Authority was hoping to receive a federal work permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers last week so it could continue redeveloping the State Pier in New London. But another deadline was missed.

The port authority also missed a previous permit deadline in September to get federal approval for in-water work needed for the project.

A Corps spokesperson said they will only make a decision on the permit once they have all the information necessary to do so and are not tied to any deadlines.

The authority said they and their partners, Gateway, Orsted and Eversource, would agree to use “diligent commercial efforts to either revise the applicable deadlines” or amend their agreement to redevelop the harbor.

Officials said the state and its partners remain committed to developing a plan to deliver the project but did not say whether the further delay would increase the costs or extend the timeframe for the project.

The State Pier project costs have ballooned from an original $93 million to around $235 million.

The authority said they will continue to progress other permitted work at the site in the meantime.

