A Connecticut doctor surrenders her license following COVID exemption fraud accusation

A doctor in Durham, Connecticut, surrendered her medical license after she was accused of providing fraudulent COVID-19 exemption forms.

The Connecticut Medical Examining Board received an anonymous complaint that Dr. Sue McIntosh signed blank exemption forms and mailed them to anyone who sent her a self-addressed, stamped envelope.

“The results of this investigation sends a strong message that Dr. McIntosh’s actions are totally unacceptable,” said Department of Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, M.D. “I commend the staff of our Practitioner Licensing and Investigations Section for their due diligence initiating this investigation and for their dedication to the health and safety of our residents.”

The exemption forms provided by Dr. McIntosh were for vaccines, masks and COVID-19 testing requirements.