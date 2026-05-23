Yoga With Megan Bowles in the Landcraft Botanical Garden

Enjoy Saturday morning drop-in yoga classes held in the heart of Landcraft Garden. Please bring your own yoga mat and enjoy the healing powers of nature and movement. You are invited to explore the garden after class. Classes are every Saturday through September 5th.

Megan Bowles is a certified Iyengar yoga teacher (CIYT) and has been teaching yoga for 13 years. She studied under teachers John Schumacher, Patricia Walden, and Lois Steinberg. She is certified by Dr. Loren Fishman to teach Yoga for Osteoporosis. Her style is warm, humorous, and precise, and she loves helping all levels of yoga practitioners access the benefits of yoga. Megan taught for years at the world-renowned yoga studio, Unity Woods, in Bethesda, and now teaches at The Giving Room in Southold and privately through her website, www.Meganbowles.yoga.

AGE: All ages.

WEATHER: Canceled in case of rain

SPECIAL NOTES: Please bring a yoga mat.

REGISTRATION: Pay at the door.

REFUND POLICY: No refunds, but your yoga ticket gives you access to the gardens at Landcraft Garden Foundation for the entire day, 10 am – 4 pm.