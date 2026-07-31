Yoga & Wellness Festival

Join us for an unforgettable summer evening celebrating movement, creativity, community, and the wonder of the natural world.

Held during Perseid Meteor Shower weekend, this outdoor wellness festival invites you to slow down and reconnect beneath the stars.

Your evening includes:

5:00 Welcome

5:15-6:15 Yoga

6:15-6:45 Picnic on the Farm grounds wherever you'd like (bring your own blanket or chairs)

6:45-8:15 Exploration (Kayak on the pond, explore the trails, relax in the hammocks, creative exploration station, hula hoop station)

8:15-8:45 Kirtan

8:45-9:00 Gong Bath & Stargazing (Hope to see some meteors- make a wish!)

Follow your curiosity, connect with community, and spend an evening immersed in nature at Little Dipper Farm.