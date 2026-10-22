Winter Welcome Day

All-Day Free Admission & Activities Plus Food Trucks & Artisan Market

December 5, 11 AM - 5 PM

Join us for festive family fun! Adults, children, and families can experience everything the Parrish Art Museum offers. Enjoy free admission all day alongside free activities including art workshops for all ages, and curator-led tours of exhibitions on view. Shop ’til you drop at our holiday market—featuring over 20 vendors of jewelry, apparel, ceramics, gifts, and more—as well as the Museum Shop! Plus, enjoy delicious food and beverages from local food trucks and the Parrish Café.

Free and open to all. No registration is required.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor, please submit this form to communityevents@parrishart.org and complete your payment above. For sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to communityevents@parrishart.org.

Note: Photography may be taken during the program for promotional purposes by the Parrish Art Museum.

SCHEDULE

Free Admission | 11 AM–5 PM

All visitors enjoy free admission to the Museum’s galleries, Creativity Lounge, Museum Shop, and Parrish Café! While you’re in our lobby, try out our Mini Print Vending Machine! Brought to us by Inciardi Prints, the Mini Print Vending Machine dispenses a surprise print for just $1 (in quarters). An exclusive Parrish Art Museum print is now available!

Art Activities & Workshops | 11 AM–4 PM | The Creativity Lounge & Classroom

Enjoy art activations and hands-on workshops throughout the day, including Winter Wonderland 3D Landscapes with arts educator Wendy Gottlieb, Holiday Card Collaging, and Abstract Snowflake Impressions.

Holiday Market | 11 AM–4 PM | The Lichtenstein Theater

Get into the festive spirit as the Lichtenstein Theater transforms into a bustling holiday market! Whether you’re interested in jewelry, apparel, ceramics, candles, crafts, or books, there’s something for everyone! See our full list of vendors below.

Food Trucks | 11 AM–4 PM | The Mildred C. Brinn Event Lawn & Terrace

Enjoy delicious food from Balo’s and more!

Curator-Led Tours | 12–1:15 PM | Galleries

Join our curators for gallery tours! Learn more about our exhibitions on view here. Please note that limited space is available. Advance registration is requested.