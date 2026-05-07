Westbury Carnival at Samanea

There's something for everyone at this family-fun Memorial Day weekend event, featuring thrilling midway rides and games for all ages, plus favorite fair food for every appetite.

Event admission and parking are free.

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36" & taller) are $42 on site ($40 cash price) or online before 5 pm Thurs., May 21 for $29 each, 2/$55 or 4/$99.

Visit the website for pre-sale ride ticket specials and coupon savings on rides and food.

Midway hours: 5-10 pm Thursday, 5-11 pm Friday, noon-11 pm Saturday - Sunday, noon-10 pm Monday (Memorial Day)

Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21+. Please check the website for event updates before attending.

More information: 866-666-3247 or DreamlandAmusements.com

https://dreamlandamusements.com/upcoming-events-amusement-carnival/westbury-carnival/