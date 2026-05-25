United Jewish Center Synagogue of Danbury Centennial Celebration Kick-Of

For a century, the United Jewish Center (UJC) Synagogue has served as a cornerstone of Jewish Life in the Greater Danbury area, celebrating joy, providing comfort and spirituality, educating our children and families, our commitment ton social action and interfaith relationships, and fostering a vibrant community. This year, June 2026-June 2027, marks a historic milestone-our 100th Anniversary.

To Kick-Off our year-long celebration, we invite you and your family to join UJC on Sunday, June 7th, 2026, 12 Noon-4PM, Tarrywile Mansion & Park, Danbury with musical entertainment & Israeli dancing, kids' games & activities, magician, puppet show, touch a truck event, pizza truck, Middle Eastern UJC history display, dessert & beverages included.