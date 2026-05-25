United Jewish Center Synagogue of Danbury Centennial Celebration Kick-Of
United Jewish Center Synagogue of Danbury Centennial Celebration Kick-Of
For a century, the United Jewish Center (UJC) Synagogue has served as a cornerstone of Jewish Life in the Greater Danbury area, celebrating joy, providing comfort and spirituality, educating our children and families, our commitment ton social action and interfaith relationships, and fostering a vibrant community. This year, June 2026-June 2027, marks a historic milestone-our 100th Anniversary.
To Kick-Off our year-long celebration, we invite you and your family to join UJC on Sunday, June 7th, 2026, 12 Noon-4PM, Tarrywile Mansion & Park, Danbury with musical entertainment & Israeli dancing, kids' games & activities, magician, puppet show, touch a truck event, pizza truck, Middle Eastern UJC history display, dessert & beverages included.
Tatrywile Mansion & Park
$18.00 per family admission/reservation & $ 20.00 at the door
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
United Jewish Center(UJC) Synagogue 141 Deer Hill AVenue, Danbury, CT 06810
203-748-3355
office@unitedjewishcenter.org
Tatrywile Mansion & Park
70 Southern BoulevardDanbury, Connecticut 06810