Tummy Concert
Tummy Concert
Expectant parents and families with infants are invited to a Tummy Concert featuring guitarist Luke Calejesan on November 1st, 2026 at the Suzuki Music School of Westport.
Enjoy beautiful live music in a relaxed, intimate setting. Discover simple ways to listen, move, and share music with your baby—and learn how to continue the experience at home through our Suzuki Prenatal/Infant Listening Program. Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance.
Suzuki Music School of Westport
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Suzuki Music School of Westport
+1 (203) 227-9474
office@suzukischools.org
Suzuki Music School of Westport
246 Post Rd. EastWestport, Connecticut 06880
+1 (203) 227-9474
office@suzukischools.org