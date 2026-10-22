Expectant parents and families with infants are invited to a Tummy Concert featuring guitarist Luke Calejesan on November 1st, 2026 at the Suzuki Music School of Westport.

Enjoy beautiful live music in a relaxed, intimate setting. Discover simple ways to listen, move, and share music with your baby—and learn how to continue the experience at home through our Suzuki Prenatal/Infant Listening Program. Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance.