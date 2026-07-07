Totally Turtles at the Pardee-Morris House

Connecticut is home to eight species of year-round turtles, including one species known as a stinkpot, which releases a smell to ward off predators, similar to skunk spray. Meet some of the beloved creatures that hold a vital role in our ecosystem in a special presentation at the Pardee-Morris House, “Totally Turtles” with Meigs Point Nature Center on Sunday, August 2, 2026, at 2 p.m. Weather updates are posted on Facebook, Instagram and www.newhavenmuseum.org.

During the “Totally Turtles” program, native turtles will be presented and discussed. Visitors will discover details of the turtles’ diets, adaptations, and habitats, and what to do if they find a turtle in the road. They’ll also get an up-close look at some of native turtles and see how to identify them.

According to the Meigs Point Nature Center, turtles are important contributors to their ecosystems and habitats. One example, the diamondback terrapin, is a keystone species, which helps hold its ecosystem and food chain together. In Connecticut, diamondback terrapins live in saltmarsh habitats and consume coffee bean snails, which if left unchecked would consume all the grass in the saltmarsh. The terrapin is a species of special concern, primarily due to habitat loss, and a prime example of why turtle species need protection.

Visitors are welcome to bring chairs and picnics and stay for the afternoon. Free tours of the historic house are available 12-4 p.m. New Haven Museum thanks community partner WSHU 91.1 FM for supporting the 2026 summer season.