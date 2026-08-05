The Sun: Secrets of Our Closest Star (A Free, In-Person Lecture)

On August 19th at 7:00 PM, NASA Solar System Ambassador William Francis Taylor, MSc, will present a free, in-person lecture entitled “The Sun: Secrets of Our Closest Star.” In this illuminating lecture, William will explore the mysteries of the Sun: discuss how the Sun shines, how it changes daily, what its far future holds, the impact it has on the Earth, and what studying the Sun tells us about the stars. You’ll also learn about the other exciting celestial events heading our way in the coming months. Weather permitting, after the lecture, Hamptons Observatory astronomers will provide guided tours of the sky via telescope. This event will be co-hosted by and held at the South Fork Natural History Museum in Bridgehampton. Details and registration information may be found at https://HamptonsObservatory.org