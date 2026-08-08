Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to present The Late Summer Show, a three-person exhibition featuring new works by Sophie Kitching, Jae Ko and Matthew Shlian. The show dates are August 22nd -October 3rd.

Exhibiting for the first time at the gallery, Sophie Kitching will be presenting new paintings from the “Invisible Green” series, among others. The French-British artist directs her multi-media practice around architecture, nature and the environment, inspired by found objects, color and form. In her captivating botanical landscapes sourced from memory, decorative patterns and nature, space plays an equally important part as the depicted motifs, allowing the viewer to navigate their eye between and through prismatic gestural flora, fauna and ensuing drips. It is the very presence of the intended space that makes way for a joyful balance to the playful, harmonious composition. Since earning her Master’s degree from the École nationale supérieure des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, Kitching has enjoyed numerous group and solo exhibitions here and abroad and has been the recipient of several awards. The artist has also participated in residencies in France and the United States, and she published a monograph “Nuits Américaines” with Lienart in 2017, among other publications. Her work is in many notable private collections in the United States and Europe. Kitching lives and works in New York City.

Korean born artist Jae Ko is renowned for transforming paper and Sumi inks from their traditional usage and recontextualizing them into stunning three-dimensional objects. Ko combines the two materials to create abstract sculptural forms that take on the appearance of organic structures. For this exhibition, the artist will present a new series of adding machine paper spools that have been meticulously spliced into cross sections and misted with copious amounts of fine Sumi ink. The sprayed layers of color cause the paper to open and fan out in unexpected ways, allowing the works to take on the appearance of microorganisms, cross sections of wood and other imagined natural forms. Ko has had a prolific career with numerous exhibitions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Her works are in many important public and private collections, including the Corcoran Gallery of Art, the Phillips Collection, the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C., and more recently acquired by the Baltimore Museum of Art.

Audiences will recognize another gallery roster artist who works with paper to create remarkable three-dimensional objects, Matthew Shlian. The similarity with Jae Ko ends there, however, for his technique and approach to the medium is vastly different. The Michigan-based artist begins his process by drawing patterns in a notebook and uses digital mapping on an industrial plotter to work out his ideas. He then moves to paper to puzzle out his concepts using his hands, constructing shapes, geometric assemblages and modular aggregations that can reference architectural or natural patterns. For the artist, chance and the element of surprise is an important part of the process as he develops his concepts. For this exhibition, Shlian will present new geometric abstract works alongside vessels where color, light, patterns and planar shifts come together. Shlian has collaborated with scientists at the University of Michigan, contributing to the visualization of various projects, his sculptural forms presenting answers to questions about science and nature that had not yet been formulated by his colleagues. He holds an MFA from Cranbrook Academy and has held several teaching positions. The artist has participated in numerous national and international exhibitions, and his work is in many notable private and corporate collections.

