The Creativity Workshop Online – February 20–21, 2027
The Creativity Workshop Online – February 20–21, 2027
Explore creative writing, memoir, storytelling, drawing, photography and mindfulness in a live small-group workshop on Zoom. Guided exercises help you generate ideas, work through creative blocks and develop a daily creative practice. Writers, artists, educators and anyone interested in developing their creativity are welcome. The workshop meets February 20–21, 2027, from 10 AM to 1 PM Eastern each day. Tuition is $895 for both sessions. Limited to 12 participants. Advance registration is required.
Online via Zoom
$895
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM, every day through Feb 21, 2027.
Event Supported By
The Creativity Workshop
Online via Zoom