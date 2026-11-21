Explore creative writing, memoir, storytelling, drawing, photography and mindfulness in a live small-group workshop on Zoom. Guided exercises help you generate ideas, work through creative blocks and develop a daily creative practice. Writers, artists, educators and anyone interested in developing their creativity are welcome. The workshop meets February 20–21, 2027, from 10 AM to 1 PM Eastern each day. Tuition is $895 for both sessions. Limited to 12 participants. Advance registration is required.