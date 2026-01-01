Explore creative writing, memoir, storytelling, drawing, photography and mindfulness in a small-group workshop on Roosevelt Island. Guided exercises help you generate ideas, work through creative blocks and develop a daily creative practice. Open to writers, artists, educators and anyone interested in developing their creativity. The workshop meets April 9–12, 2027, from 10 AM to 1 PM Eastern each day. Tuition is $1,095 for the four sessions. Limited to 12 participants. Advance registration is required.