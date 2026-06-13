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The Atelier Summer Workshop Teen Intro to Oil Painting: Landscapes 4-day Workshop Instructed by Marlena Urban

The Atelier Summer Workshop Teen Intro to Oil Painting: Landscapes 4-day Workshop Instructed by Marlena Urban

In this 4-Day Workshop for Teens, students will learn how to work with oil paints and create a landscape-inspired oil painting. They will explore the large range of depth and flexibility of oil paints and gain an understanding of transparency, opacity, value, color paint handling and color theory through blending and rendering realistically.

*Materials not included

Dates: Monday, August 10th-Thursday, August 13th

Time: 2:30pm-5:30pm

Price: $260

You may register online at https://theatelieratflowerfield.org/kid-%26-teen-workshops
or call 631-250-9009 for more information.

The New Atelier
$260
02:30 PM - 05:30 PM, every day through Aug 13, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The New Atelier
631-250-9009
adminasst@atelierflowerfield.org
https://theatelieratflowerfield.org
The New Atelier
2 Flowerfield, Suite 6 & 9
St. James, New York 11780
631-250-9009
adminasst@atelierflowerfield.org
https://theatelieratflowerfield.org/exhibitions