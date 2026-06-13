The Atelier Summer Workshop Teen Intro to Oil Painting: Landscapes 4-day Workshop Instructed by Marlena Urban

In this 4-Day Workshop for Teens, students will learn how to work with oil paints and create a landscape-inspired oil painting. They will explore the large range of depth and flexibility of oil paints and gain an understanding of transparency, opacity, value, color paint handling and color theory through blending and rendering realistically.

*Materials not included

Dates: Monday, August 10th-Thursday, August 13th

Time: 2:30pm-5:30pm

Price: $260

You may register online at https://theatelieratflowerfield.org/kid-%26-teen-workshops

or call 631-250-9009 for more information.

