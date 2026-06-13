The Atelier Summer Workshop Teen Intro to Oil Painting: Landscapes 4-day Workshop Instructed by Marlena Urban
The Atelier Summer Workshop Teen Intro to Oil Painting: Landscapes 4-day Workshop Instructed by Marlena Urban
In this 4-Day Workshop for Teens, students will learn how to work with oil paints and create a landscape-inspired oil painting. They will explore the large range of depth and flexibility of oil paints and gain an understanding of transparency, opacity, value, color paint handling and color theory through blending and rendering realistically.
*Materials not included
Dates: Monday, August 10th-Thursday, August 13th
Time: 2:30pm-5:30pm
Price: $260
You may register online at https://theatelieratflowerfield.org/kid-%26-teen-workshops
or call 631-250-9009 for more information.
The New Atelier
$260
02:30 PM - 05:30 PM, every day through Aug 13, 2026.
Event Supported By
The New Atelier
631-250-9009
adminasst@atelierflowerfield.org
The New Atelier
2 Flowerfield, Suite 6 & 9St. James, New York 11780
631-250-9009
adminasst@atelierflowerfield.org