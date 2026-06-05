The Atelier Summer Workshop: Take Better Photos with Your Cellphone Instructed by Les Goldschmidt
The Atelier Summer Workshop: Take Better Photos with Your Cellphone Instructed by Les Goldschmidt
Join award winning photographer, Les Goldschmidt, in exploring Composition and Lighting and learning the photographic “rules,” when to use them and when to break them. Whether you shoot with a cell phone or a camera, this course will also teach you all about design principles, including different sizing, print options, and how social media factors into digital photography. *Bring a smartphone or camera!
Date: Tuesday, July 7th
Time: 10:00am-12:00pm
Price: $30
You may register online at https://theatelieratflowerfield.org/adult-workshopsages-16%2B-1
or call 631-250-9009 for more information.
The New Atelier
$30
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 7 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The New Atelier
631-250-9009
adminasst@atelierflowerfield.org
The New Atelier
2 Flowerfield, Suite 6 & 9St. James, New York 11780
631-250-9009
adminasst@atelierflowerfield.org