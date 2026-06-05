The Atelier Summer Workshop Summer Splash: Watercolor Waves & Sea Instructed by Denis Ponsot

Focus on using watercolor to paint waves and the sea. During the workshop, participants will complete two paintings while learning essential techniques, including proper masking methods and how to preserve the white of the paper for the brightest highlights.

*Materials not included.

Date: Thursday, July 16 th

Time: 10:00am-2:00pm

Price: $95

You may register online at https://theatelieratflowerfield.org/adult-workshopsages-16%2B-1

or call 631-250-9009 for more information.

