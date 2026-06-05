The Atelier Summer Workshop Summer Splash: Watercolor Waves & Sea Instructed by Denis Ponsot
The Atelier Summer Workshop Summer Splash: Watercolor Waves & Sea Instructed by Denis Ponsot
Focus on using watercolor to paint waves and the sea. During the workshop, participants will complete two paintings while learning essential techniques, including proper masking methods and how to preserve the white of the paper for the brightest highlights.
*Materials not included.
Date: Thursday, July 16 th
Time: 10:00am-2:00pm
Price: $95
You may register online at https://theatelieratflowerfield.org/adult-workshopsages-16%2B-1
or call 631-250-9009 for more information.
The New Atelier
$95
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The New Atelier
631-250-9009
adminasst@atelierflowerfield.org
The New Atelier
2 Flowerfield, Suite 6 & 9St. James, New York 11780
631-250-9009
adminasst@atelierflowerfield.org